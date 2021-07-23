WATCH: Tom Brady Receives 7th Super Bowl Ring And His Reaction Is Priceless

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady added another piece of hardware to his collection on Thursday (July 22).

Brady received his seventh Super Bowl championship ring during the Bucs' ring ceremony, which was captured in a video shared on the team's verified Instagram account.

Brady is shown opening the ring box alongside offensive coordinator and former NFL quarterback Byron Leftwich, who screams in excitement after receiving his own Super Bowl ring, which was his first as a coach, having won a previous Super Bowl as a backup for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Oh my God," Brady says to Leftwich in the video while showing off his own ring.

"Yeah, we feel the same way @TomBrady," the Buccaneers' account posted with the Instagram video.