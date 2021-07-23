Where To Find The Best Margaritas In New Orleans

With no shortage of amazing taco shops around New Orleans, is there a better way to complete your meal than with a refreshing margarita? If you're not sure where to start, check out this list to see where you can pair up the boozy drinks with delicious food in the Crescent City.

From traditional and spicy to unique combinations, these New Orleans restaurants are known to have some of the best margaritas in the city.

Del Fuego Taqueria

As Eater New Orleans reports, Del Fuego "doesn't take short cuts" when it comes to its margaritas. With tequila and mezcal varieties, along with with a long list of fresh flavor additions like blueberry, tamarind and hibiscus, this spot will have you coming back to try all the different combinations.