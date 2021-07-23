Where To Find The Best Margaritas In New Orleans

By Sarah Tate

July 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

With no shortage of amazing taco shops around New Orleans, is there a better way to complete your meal than with a refreshing margarita? If you're not sure where to start, check out this list to see where you can pair up the boozy drinks with delicious food in the Crescent City.

From traditional and spicy to unique combinations, these New Orleans restaurants are known to have some of the best margaritas in the city.

Del Fuego Taqueria

As Eater New Orleans reports, Del Fuego "doesn't take short cuts" when it comes to its margaritas. With tequila and mezcal varieties, along with with a long list of fresh flavor additions like blueberry, tamarind and hibiscus, this spot will have you coming back to try all the different combinations.

Superior Grill

If you're looking for a great happy hour deal, try the Superior Grill which serves up 2-for-1 deals on margaritas every day, according to Eater. Try their traditional or flavored margs, which use fresh juice, or order the "skinny" option if you're looking to save a few calories.

The Velvet Cactus

The Velvet Cactus has plenty of options when it comes to margs, from the classic original with lime juice to the spicy Strawberry Jalapeno Margarita. They even serve up fun seasonal drinks like the Apple Cider Margarita or the Mojitorita, which combines white rum and silver tequila for a unique experience.

El Gato Negro

There are plenty of delicious margarita options at El Gato Negro, from their famous Pineapple Cilantro, Blood of the Devil, and Traditional Lime to specialities like the Strawberry Vanilla Dream, Blood of the Gods, and the 48-ounce Machoman.

Felipe's Mexican Taqueria

With multiple Felipe's locations around the city, so you're never too far from so great drinks. This spot uses freshly squeezed juices in its margs, which can be enhanced by your choice of fruit: strawberry, mango or passion fruit. Their popular Watermelon Margarita is also back for a limited time, so get your taste of summer at Felipe's.

