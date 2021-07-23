Why July 25th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

July 23, 2021

Kiss "Creatures Of The Night" Album Release
Photo: Getty Images

It’s July 25th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1980, Kiss unveiled their new drummer, Eric Carr, at New York’s Palladium. Rather than looking like a hawk, he was made up like a fox.

In 1980, AC/DC released Back in Black, their first album since the death of singer Bon Scott. It went to number four. 

In 1989, the Beastie Boys released their second album, Paul’s Boutique, which is named after a store in Brooklyn.

In 1969, Neil Young appeared with Crosby, Stills & Nash for the first time. It happened at a gig at The Fillmore East in New York.

In 1981, Air Supply went to number one with their song “The One That You Love.”

And in 2006, Metallica put four albums up for sale on iTunes. After leading the charge against file-sharing service Napster, the band let fans download Kill ‘Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets and …And Justice for All.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Why July 25th Matters in Rock History

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.