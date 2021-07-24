Justin Bieber Is The New Face Of Balenciaga: See The Pics

By Emily Lee

July 24, 2021

Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul v Ben Askren
Photo: Getty Images

Justin Bieber has an exciting new gig.

On Friday (July 23), Balenciaga unveiled a new campaign starring the 27-year-old pop star. The high fashion brand shared a video of Bieber rocking their latest looks, including the Asics sneaker collab and the brand's updated version of the City bag, on Twitter. "Justin for Balenciaga," the caption reads.

Bieber also shared images from the high fashion campaign on Instagram. Though he didn't add a caption, his comments section quickly filled up with support from his famous pals. Patrick Schwarzenegger left a series of fire emojis, while Hailey Baldwin's stylist wrote: "whole family poppin' off."

It's believed Bieber shot this campaign while in Paris with his wife last month. While Baldwin is known as the model in the family, this isn't Bieber's first rodeo, either. He previously starred in the Calvin Klein underwear campaign.

