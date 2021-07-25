Camila Cabello Responds To Criticism Of Debut 'Don't Go Yet' Performance

Shortly after her performance, Cabello became aware that some viewers believed one of her dancers appeared in blackface. She quickly responded to the criticism and explained the dancer's appearance. "Hey! so this dude was just supposed to be a white man with a terrible spray tan," she wrote in a note. "We purposefully tried to pull together a multicultural group of performers, the expectation was not that everyone in the performance needed to be Latin. There are white people, African American people, Latin people, etc. and so the point wasn't to try to make everyone look Latin either. There are a lot of people in the performance who are not."

She also shared a screenshot of the dancer's Instagram Story, which shows him posing in costume backstage. "In case you missed my spray tan last night on @jimmyfallon with @camila_cabello," he wrote.

"The point was to try to make each person look like an over-the-top 80's character just like in the video, including a white dude with a terrible orange spray tan," Cabello added.