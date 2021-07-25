Florida Man Trying To Walk On Water Inside 'Bubble' Washes Up On The Beach

A Florida man washed up on the beach after trying to walk on water inside of a homemade bubble-like vessel. Beachgoers were mystified when the cylindrical vessel, with two large, bladed wheels filled with balloons and buoys, on each side, washed up on the beach near St. Augustine and called the police.

Flagler County deputies responded and learned that the bubble belonged to Reza Baluchi, who told them he set out earlier in the day and had some complications, which forced him to return to dry land.

Baluchi explained that he wants to use his bubble to walk from Florida to Bermuda or New York in an effort to raise money for charity.

"My goal is to not only raise money for homeless people, raise money for the Coast Guard, raise money for the police department, raise money for the fire department. They are in public service, they do it for safety, and they help other people," he told WOFL.

The Coast Guard was called to the scene to ensure that Baluchi's bubble is compliant with nautical safety regulations.

Baluchi's friend Gina Laspina told WOFL that his vessel is safe and he has everything he needs for a lengthy journey.

"He's a survivalist; he can survive anywhere for days and weeks. He's got food, he's got water, he's got everything he needs to keep him safe," she said.