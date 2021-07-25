Jennifer Lopez Posts Steamy Ben Affleck Kissing Pic On Her Birthday

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair can be seen looking loved up during their French getaway. The pair enjoyed a night out at L Opera restaurant on Saturday to continue the birthday celebrations. Following their romantic dinner date, they were seen returning to their yacht.

Though she didn't mention Affleck by name, Lopez recently gushed about how happy she is during a recent interview. The Hustlers actress said she's having "the best time of my life." The praise didn't stop there, either. "I'm super happy," she added. "I know people are always wondering, 'How are you? What's going on? Are you okay?' This is it. I've never been better."