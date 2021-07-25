Jennifer Lopez Posts Steamy Ben Affleck Kissing Pic On Her Birthday
By Emily Lee
July 25, 2021
Bennifer is Instagram official.
On Saturday (July 24), Jennifer Lopez celebrated her fifty-second birthday aboard a yacht in St. Tropez. She was joined, of course, by Ben Affleck. While it's not surprising this recently reunited couple spent Lopez's special day together, fans were shocked when the 'Dance Again' singer posted a steamy photo of the pair kissing.
"52 … what it do...," Lopez captioned the slideshow of photos. The first few are Lopez working a pose, however, she snuck the photo with Affleck in at the end.
In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair can be seen looking loved up during their French getaway. The pair enjoyed a night out at L Opera restaurant on Saturday to continue the birthday celebrations. Following their romantic dinner date, they were seen returning to their yacht.
Though she didn't mention Affleck by name, Lopez recently gushed about how happy she is during a recent interview. The Hustlers actress said she's having "the best time of my life." The praise didn't stop there, either. "I'm super happy," she added. "I know people are always wondering, 'How are you? What's going on? Are you okay?' This is it. I've never been better."