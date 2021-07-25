This time last year, Taylor Swift fans everywhere were streaming folklore on repeat. (Let's be honest, most of us are still doing that.) Swift had just dropped the album without any warning, leading fans into a new, unchartered era. Swift's eighth studio album went on to win Album of the Year at the Grammys, as well, the singer's first since 2015.

To mark the first anniversary of folklore, Swift took to Instagram to pen a lengthy, heartfelt note to her fans. She also released an orchestral version of bonus track 'The Lakes' in celebration.

"It’s been one year since we escaped the real world together and imagined ourselves someplace simpler," Swift wrote. "With tall tall trees and salt air. Where you’re allowed to wear lace nightgowns that make you look like a Victorian ghost every day & no one will side-eye you cause no one is around. It’s just you and your imaginary cabin and the stories you make up to pass the time."