10 Rock Songs on Bagpipe for National Bagpipe Appreciation Day

It’s National Bagpipe Appreciation Day, a holiday meant to celebrate the unique instrument and the sound it makes. To mark the occasion, here are some videos of 10 rock songs being played on the bagpipe.

First up is a group called the Red Hot Chilli Pipers playing Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger,” as well as Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water” and AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck”: