10 Rock Songs on Bagpipe for National Bagpipe Appreciation Day
By Dave Basner
July 27, 2022
It’s National Bagpipe Appreciation Day, a holiday meant to celebrate the unique instrument and the sound it makes. To mark the occasion, here are some videos of 10 rock songs being played on the bagpipe.
First up is a group called the Red Hot Chilli Pipers playing Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger,” as well as Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water” and AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck”:
Here’s an Australian bagpiper taking on Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”:
This heavy metal bagpiper does his renditions of Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” and Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law”:
The Sticks and Sacks Bagpipe and Drum Corps took on The Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop”:
Ever think you’d hear Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life” on bagpipe? Now you can thanks to Stuart Cumming:
Make sure you appreciate the bagpipe on this very important day!