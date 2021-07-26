10 Rock Songs on Bagpipe for National Bagpipe Appreciation Day

By Dave Basner

July 27, 2022

Young adult man playing bagpipe in natural surroundings
Photo: Getty Images

It’s National Bagpipe Appreciation Day, a holiday meant to celebrate the unique instrument and the sound it makes. To mark the occasion, here are some videos of 10 rock songs being played on the bagpipe.

First up is a group called the Red Hot Chilli Pipers playing Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger,” as well as Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water” and AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck”:

Here’s an Australian bagpiper taking on Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”:

This heavy metal bagpiper does his renditions of Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” and Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law”:

The Sticks and Sacks Bagpipe and Drum Corps took on The Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop”:

Ever think you’d hear Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life” on bagpipe? Now you can thanks to Stuart Cumming:

Make sure you appreciate the bagpipe on this very important day! 

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.