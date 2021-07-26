400 Pairs Of Women's Panties Found In Home Of Man Accused Of Attempted Rape

Authorities in Alabama discovered over 400 pairs of women's underwear while searching the home of a man accused of attempted rape. John Thomas Uda, 27, was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into the home of a woman and trying to rape her.

"The victim alleged that a male intruder came in and that she and the suspect fought physically," Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens told the Dothan Eagle. "She received minor injuries for which she received treatment at a local hospital."

While Uda ran off before the police arrived, investigators tracked him down by tracing a gaming console he previously stole from her and subsequently sold at a pawn shop.

When officers searched Uda's home, they found over 400 pairs of used women's panties. Officials said they are unsure if he stole them and suggested he may have purchased them online.

"We have a theory that some were bought online because there is a marketplace for that," Owens said, according to AL.com.

They also discovered 50 photos of women taken from the neck down during a search of his electronic devices. Officials said some of the pictures were of women he worked with. He also had a photo of one of the victim's credit card information.

Uda was charged with 50 counts of voyeurism, three counts of burglary, two counts of illegal possession of a credit card, attempted rape, and aggravated criminal surveillance. He is being held on a $1 million bond.