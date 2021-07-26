Kyle Richards Shares Terrifying Video After Walking 'Into A Hive Of Bees'

This must have been so scary.

On Sunday (July 26), Kyle Richards shared she had been hospitalized after walking into a beehive on her property. The reality star is "severely allergic" to bees, she revealed in an Instagram Story, and wanted to spread awareness about the importance of keeping your EpiPen on hand at all times.

“So this happened yesterday,” Richards captioned a photo of her in a hospital bed. “I walked into a hive of bees and was stung multiple times. If you know me at all you know I am allergic to bees and terrified of them.”

Richards went on to reveal that some bees got tangled up in her long hair while others chased her as she ran back towards her house. “My family wasn't home and for whatever reason, the people who work for me couldn't hear me screaming for help. My landline wouldn't dial and my EpiPen was defective and wouldn't open," she continued.

The Bravo star shared security footage that shows her dash back to her house. When she realized she couldn't open her EpiPen, you can see Richards jump into her pool in an effort to get the remaining bees away from her. You can watch the full video on her Instagram Story.

“I share this story with you because I sometimes don't bother to take my EpiPen with me," Richards continued. “It's important to look [at the instructions] on the tube and watch videos of how to use it. There are different types of EpiPens and they each work differently,” Richards advised. "But also always call 911 even if you are able to use your EpiPen as they have to use other medications to help breathing."

Richards was able to return home, however, she revealed her face remained puffy and swollen after being discharged. She'll likely continue to update her followers as she heals.