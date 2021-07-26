Luke Combs, George Strait & Blake Shelton Make Highest Paid Musicians List

Last week, Billboard released its annual report of the highest-paid musicians of 2020. The list is packed with well-known musicians from every music genre, including three of your favorite country stars.

Sometimes country artist Taylor Swift topped the list, taking in $23.8 million last year. Though Swift has country roots, even revisiting them on the re-release of her sophomore album Fearless, the majority of her earnings in 2020 came from the release of folk-inspired albums folklore and evermore.

Following behind Swift at number sixteen, Luke Combs is the highest-paid country star of 2020. According to the report, Combs took home $9.2 million, largely thanks to the success of the deluxe version of his album, What You See Is What You Get, which was released in October of last year.

Combs wasn't the only country music superstar to receive a shoutout on the Money Makers list. George Strait was listed at number twenty-six, having raked in $6.9 million last year. While many artists were forced to postpone tours and various live shows in 2020, Strait managed to put on five live shows before the world shut down. He grossed $4.2 million from those shows' ticket sales.

Blake Shelton placed just behind Strait at number twenty-eight. The newlywed brought home $6.7 million. Like Strait, Shelton managed to squeeze in some live shows before the music industry came to a halt last March. According to Billboard, Shelton earned $3.9 million from 12 shows that grossed $11.5 million in ticket sales.

