Luke Combs, George Strait & Blake Shelton Make Highest Paid Musicians List

By Emily Lee

July 26, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Last week, Billboard released its annual report of the highest-paid musicians of 2020. The list is packed with well-known musicians from every music genre, including three of your favorite country stars.

Sometimes country artist Taylor Swift topped the list, taking in $23.8 million last year. Though Swift has country roots, even revisiting them on the re-release of her sophomore album Fearless, the majority of her earnings in 2020 came from the release of folk-inspired albums folklore and evermore.

Following behind Swift at number sixteen, Luke Combs is the highest-paid country star of 2020. According to the report, Combs took home $9.2 million, largely thanks to the success of the deluxe version of his album, What You See Is What You Get, which was released in October of last year.

Combs wasn't the only country music superstar to receive a shoutout on the Money Makers list. George Strait was listed at number twenty-six, having raked in $6.9 million last year. While many artists were forced to postpone tours and various live shows in 2020, Strait managed to put on five live shows before the world shut down. He grossed $4.2 million from those shows' ticket sales.

Blake Shelton placed just behind Strait at number twenty-eight. The newlywed brought home $6.7 million. Like Strait, Shelton managed to squeeze in some live shows before the music industry came to a halt last March. According to Billboard, Shelton earned $3.9 million from 12 shows that grossed $11.5 million in ticket sales.

Check out the full breakdown of their earnings here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Luke Combs, George Strait & Blake Shelton Make Highest Paid Musicians List

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.