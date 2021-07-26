Machine Gun Kelly Reveals That Megan Fox Is His First Love

Kelly Clarkson sure has a way of getting people to open up, and for Machine Gun Kelly that meant revealing his girlfriend Megan Fox is his first love.

The rapper-turned-rocker was recently a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and the pop star asked him about some of his most "poetic" lyrics, including “What is love? Love is pain / love is butterflies and stomach aches / Love is looking out a window pane / Tears dripping looking like you’re in the rain” from 2013's "Swing Life Away."

“Lyrics means different things as life continues, I guess," MGK explained. "I mean, I just found love for the first time, so that love was actually talking about a family love that I didn’t have, but now it kind of means to me that loving someone is how much you’re scared to lose them. However that amount is of how scared you are to live this life without them is really how much you love them.”

After joking that she'll need to talk about that with her therapist, Clarkson asked MGK to decode these "Bloody Valentine" lyrics: “I’m overstimulated and I’m sad / I don’t expect you to understand.”

“When the world’s eyes come on you and people are wondering ‘How could you be sad when all this opportunity’s come to you?’ … You have all these things but they really don’t equal out to emotional support. They’re fleeting,” he divulged.

Watch the full interview above.