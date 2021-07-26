Pilot Inured After Small Plane Crashes Near Murfreesboro School

Authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed in Rutherford County Monday morning (July 26). The plane was only occupied by the pilot, who was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the single-engine Cessna 140 crashed in a field shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. The plane had just departed Murfreesboro Municipal Airport when it reportedly hit power lines about half a mile north of where it took off, landing in front of Providence Christian Academy, WKRN reports.

Dejarnette Lane was briefly closed Monday morning following the crash, but as of 2 p.m. it has reopened to traffic.

Murfreesboro Police shared video of crew moving the plane onto a trailer so it could be transported to a secure location.