Pilot Inured After Small Plane Crashes Near Murfreesboro School
By Sarah Tate
July 26, 2021
Authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed in Rutherford County Monday morning (July 26). The plane was only occupied by the pilot, who was sent to a local hospital for treatment.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the single-engine Cessna 140 crashed in a field shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. The plane had just departed Murfreesboro Municipal Airport when it reportedly hit power lines about half a mile north of where it took off, landing in front of Providence Christian Academy, WKRN reports.
Dejarnette Lane was briefly closed Monday morning following the crash, but as of 2 p.m. it has reopened to traffic.
Murfreesboro Police shared video of crew moving the plane onto a trailer so it could be transported to a secure location.
THE CESSNA SINGLE ENGINE PLANE THAT CRASHED IN MURFREESBORO JUST BEFORE 9 A.M. HAS BEEN MOVED FROM THE SCENE AND TAKEN TO A SECURE LOCATION. THE PILOT WAS ALERT & TALKING AND IS AT THE HOSPITAL BRING TREATED FOR HIS INJURIES. DEJARNETTE LN. IS BACK OPEN. FAA/NTSB INVESTIGATING. pic.twitter.com/mLE2bByLNo— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) July 26, 2021
The pilot was transported to a hospital by medics to receive treatment for his injuries. The extend of his injuries are unknown at this time, but according to officers on the scene, the pilot was alert and speaking prior to being taken to the hospital. No additional injuries were reported in the crash.
Due to the nature of the case, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be investigating the crash.