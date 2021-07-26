Pilot Inured After Small Plane Crashes Near Murfreesboro School

By Sarah Tate

July 26, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed in Rutherford County Monday morning (July 26). The plane was only occupied by the pilot, who was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the single-engine Cessna 140 crashed in a field shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. The plane had just departed Murfreesboro Municipal Airport when it reportedly hit power lines about half a mile north of where it took off, landing in front of Providence Christian Academy, WKRN reports.

Dejarnette Lane was briefly closed Monday morning following the crash, but as of 2 p.m. it has reopened to traffic.

Murfreesboro Police shared video of crew moving the plane onto a trailer so it could be transported to a secure location.

The pilot was transported to a hospital by medics to receive treatment for his injuries. The extend of his injuries are unknown at this time, but according to officers on the scene, the pilot was alert and speaking prior to being taken to the hospital. No additional injuries were reported in the crash.

Due to the nature of the case, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be investigating the crash.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Pilot Inured After Small Plane Crashes Near Murfreesboro School

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.