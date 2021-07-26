President Biden Announces End Of Combat Mission In Iraq

By Bill Galluccio

July 26, 2021

Coalition And Iraqi Forces Occupy Baghdad's International Zone
Photo: Getty Images

President Joe Biden announced that the combat mission in Iraq will come to end by the end of the year. Biden spoke to reporters in the Oval Office with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and said that U.S. troops will still remain in Iraq, but their mission will shift to focus on helping Iraqi forces as they continue to battle ISIS.

"I think things are going well. Our role in Iraq will be ... to be available to continue to train, to assist, to help, and to deal with ISIS -- as it arrives. But we're not going to be, by the end of the year, in a combat mission," Biden explained.

"We support strengthening Iraq's democracy and we're anxious to make sure the election goes forward in October," Biden added. "And we're also committed to our security cooperation, our shared fight against ISIS. It's critical for the stability of the region and our counter-terrorism cooperation will continue, even as we shift to this new phase we're going to be talking about."

There are currently 2,500 troops serving in Iraq and officials did not say if there are plans to bring them home when the combat mission formally ends. Many of those troops are currently training Iraqi forces and could remain to continue to assist as Iraq continues to battle terrorists including ISIS.

"If you look to where we were, where we had Apache helicopters in combat, when we had U.S. special forces doing regular operations, it's a significant evolution. So by the end of the year we think we'll be in a good place to really formally move into an advisory and capacity-building role," a White House official said, according to Reuters.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About President Biden Announces End Of Combat Mission In Iraq

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.