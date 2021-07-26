Ryan Dorsey Pays Tribute To Naya Rivera One Year After Her Tragic Passing

On Sunday (July 25), Ryan Dorsey, the ex-husband of Naya Rivera, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late Glee star. Rivera's life was tragically lost last year in a drowning accident on Lake Piru in California. She was just 33-years-old at the time of her passing.

Rivera and Dorsey shared a son together, the now 5-year-old Josey. In his post, which he shared on the one-year anniversary of Rivera's funeral, Dorsey revealed how their son is coping, as well as how challenging the past year has been without her.

"Today…A year ago we laid you to rest. I still can’t believe it," Dorsey began. "The year has flown by, so fast that it doesn’t seem like it’s been a year at all. Our boy has grown so much. He’s such an explorer, so inquisitive. He’s sweet, so funny, and his laugh always lights up the room. He’s an intuitive soul to say the least. To know him is to love him, everyone that meets him is always smiling. He’s doing ok. He’s such a resilient strong kid. He misses you but knows he’ll see you again, and the invisible string is something that’s helped us out during this ever-evolving transition of your time with us on earth that was unfairly & for reasons we’ll never understand cut short…too soon."

Dorsey went on to admit that the month of July will "probably always be a strange and difficult month in the years that are hopefully plentiful in the future…still hard to see photos, still haven’t been able to read or watch anything…as the years go by strength will be on my side as I will share the memories with what is the brightest star of your legacy left on this earth, our beautiful son, Josey."