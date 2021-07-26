Selena Gomez & Little Sister Gracie Recreate 'Full House' Scene On TikTok

By Emily Lee

July 26, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

These two give DJ and Stepanie Tanner a run for their money.

Over the weekend, Selena Gomez teamed up with her little sister, Gracie Teefey, to recreate a funny scene from Full House. Fans on the family-friendly sitcom will recognize the audio from the hilarious argument between the Tanner sisters, where they try to figure out which one of them is better.

In the TikTok, Selena and Gracie sit side-by-side as they mouth along to the dialogue. Selena, as the older sister, took DJ's lines, while Gracie portrayed Stephanie. The adorable video has already garnered over three million views.

Selena, along with her mom, Mandy Teefey, often try to keep Gracie out of the spotlight. Gracie's last public appearance with her big sister was back in 2019 at the Frozen 2 premiere. The sisters donned matching outfits inspired by the animated film. At the time, she said it was "the coolest feeling" to bring her little sister out on the red carpet with her. She went on to call the event her "favorite" carpet she's ever done.

