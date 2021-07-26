Selena Gomez & Little Sister Gracie Recreate 'Full House' Scene On TikTok

These two give DJ and Stepanie Tanner a run for their money.

Over the weekend, Selena Gomez teamed up with her little sister, Gracie Teefey, to recreate a funny scene from Full House. Fans on the family-friendly sitcom will recognize the audio from the hilarious argument between the Tanner sisters, where they try to figure out which one of them is better.

In the TikTok, Selena and Gracie sit side-by-side as they mouth along to the dialogue. Selena, as the older sister, took DJ's lines, while Gracie portrayed Stephanie. The adorable video has already garnered over three million views.