Travis Scott Debuts New Song 'Escape Plan' At Rolling Loud

Travis Scott debuted new music during his headlining Rolling Loud set over the weekend.

La Flame opened up his performance with the new track titled “Escape Plan,” which he teased on Twitter before he took the stage at Hard Rock Stadium.

“F**k that Birkin, she just need some encouragement / Fix that attitude, shе think she need a surgeon / And show some gratitude, I put you in that altitude,” he raps on the song.

Later in his set, Travis also performed another song acapella, as noted by Complex.

The Houston rapper teased "Escape Plan" on Twitter Saturday (July 24), sharing a minute-long clip from what appears to be a new music video. "HMM SOME ONE ASK ME HOW IM STARTING I SAID THIS IS HOW. WHO CAN REMEMBER THIS BY TONIGHT," he captioned the video.