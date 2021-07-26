Travis Scott Debuts New Song 'Escape Plan' At Rolling Loud

By Peyton Blakemore

July 26, 2021

Travis Scott debuted new music during his headlining Rolling Loud set over the weekend.

La Flame opened up his performance with the new track titled “Escape Plan,” which he teased on Twitter before he took the stage at Hard Rock Stadium.

“F**k that Birkin, she just need some encouragement / Fix that attitude, shе think she need a surgeon / And show some gratitude, I put you in that altitude,” he raps on the song.

Later in his set, Travis also performed another song acapella, as noted by Complex.

The Houston rapper teased "Escape Plan" on Twitter Saturday (July 24), sharing a minute-long clip from what appears to be a new music video. "HMM SOME ONE ASK ME HOW IM STARTING I SAID THIS IS HOW. WHO CAN REMEMBER THIS BY TONIGHT," he captioned the video.

"Escape Plan" comes as fans await the arrival of Travis' fourth studio album, reportedly titled Utopia.

“I’ve been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it really,” the Astroworld rapper told i-D in February. “That’s been one of the most fun things about working on this album. I’m evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new range.”

Travis Scott

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Travis Scott Debuts New Song 'Escape Plan' At Rolling Loud

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.