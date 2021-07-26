U.S. In Second Place In Total Medals After Opening Weekend Of The Olympics

After a slow start at the Summer Olympics, the United States rebounded and now sits in second place for total medals with 14. China is currently in first place with 18 total medals. Japan is in third place overall with 13 medals but leads all countries with eight gold medals.

The U.S. took home seven gold medals, three silver medals, and four bronze medals after the first weekend in Tokyo.

The U.S. won three gold medals in shooting, two golds in swimming, and one each in fencing and Taekwondo. All three silver medals came in swimming, as did three bronze medals. The fourth bronze was won in skateboarding, which was just added to the Olympics this year.

The U.S. is hoping to win more medals in swimming today as Regan Smith and Ryan Murphy try to win the women's and men's 100m backstroke, while Lilly King will go for gold in the 100m breaststroke.

The Women's Gymnastics team will go for gold in the Team All-Around Final. After a rough start over the weekend, Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum are still favored to win their third-straight gold medal.

The U.S. Women's National Soccer team will look to close out the group stage in a match against Australia, which will be key for seeding in the elimination round.