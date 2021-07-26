U.S. In Second Place In Total Medals After Opening Weekend Of The Olympics

By Bill Galluccio

July 26, 2021

SHOOTING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-PODIUM
Photo: Getty Images

After a slow start at the Summer Olympics, the United States rebounded and now sits in second place for total medals with 14. China is currently in first place with 18 total medals. Japan is in third place overall with 13 medals but leads all countries with eight gold medals.

The U.S. took home seven gold medals, three silver medals, and four bronze medals after the first weekend in Tokyo.

The U.S. won three gold medals in shooting, two golds in swimming, and one each in fencing and Taekwondo. All three silver medals came in swimming, as did three bronze medals. The fourth bronze was won in skateboarding, which was just added to the Olympics this year.

The U.S. is hoping to win more medals in swimming today as Regan Smith and Ryan Murphy try to win the women's and men's 100m backstroke, while Lilly King will go for gold in the 100m breaststroke.

The Women's Gymnastics team will go for gold in the Team All-Around Final. After a rough start over the weekend, Simone BilesSuni LeeJordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum are still favored to win their third-straight gold medal.

The U.S. Women's National Soccer team will look to close out the group stage in a match against Australia, which will be key for seeding in the elimination round.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About U.S. In Second Place In Total Medals After Opening Weekend Of The Olympics

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.