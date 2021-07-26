WATCH: Bystanders And Police Lift Car Off Infant Pinned Underneath It

A mother and her eight-month-child were hospitalized with severe injuries after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver in Yonkers, New York. The driver, identified as David Poncurak, 43, struck a parked car before hitting the woman and her child as they were crossing the street.

The infant was pinned underneath the car as it crashed through a barbershop.

Two officers were getting breakfast nearby and heard the crash. They rushed to the scene and worked with bystanders to lift the car to free the trapped child.

"The officers, with the help of bystanders, heroically LIFTED THE VEHICLE off of the baby so she could be rescued and given medical aid. The officers then rendered medical aid to both victims while requesting the necessary additional resources to the scene," the Yonkers Police Department said in a statement.

Officials said that the mother suffered a broken leg, and her child suffered a skull fracture and third-degree burns. Both were rushed to the hospital and are expected to survive. Poncurak and a female passenger in his vehicle were not injured.

Poncurak was taken into custody and charged with second-degree aggravated vehicular assault causing serious physical injury to more than one other person. Officers said they could smell alcohol on his breath and found an alcoholic beverage inside the car. He was also driving with a suspended license.

"It is always a tragedy when someone is injured by the reckless and criminal acts of another person, and that is only amplified when those injured include an infant," said Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller in a statement.

"The actions taken [by the two police officers] are nothing short of heroic. The individual arrested in this incident will now have to face the consequences of his alleged behavior."