Wheels Flies Off Boat Trailer, Sparks Fire Along I-90 In Washington

A wild incident sparked a brush fire that forced some people to temporarily evacuate their homes in Washington, KOMO reports.

The blaze raged along Interstate 90 Friday afternoon (July 23) near the Golf Course Road exit just west of Cle Elum. The fire started when a wheel came off a boat trailer, sending sparks into dry grass, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Since a Kittitas County Fire and Rescue Station was nearby, they were able to quickly respond to the fire and stop it from spreading further. It was contained within hours. Traffic was backed up for nearly 30 miles in the eastbound lanes while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, reporters added.

Several homes in the area were placed under a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation while the fire was active. Free Milton said he was in the traffic jam but then learned his home was ordered to evacuate. He reportedly rushed home to get his son.

“Fires happen every year out here but I wasn’t sure if it was going to really get close,” Milton told KOMO. “There’s not much separating my house from very flammable grasses and things so it can be a little nerve-wracking for those of us near it."

Officials said they don't know how big the fire was. They also confirmed that strong winds pushed embers into the median and the westbound shoulder.

No one was hurt in the incident.