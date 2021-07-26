Why July 27th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

July 27, 2021

It’s July 27th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1974, Lynyrd Skynyrd released “Sweet Home Alabama.” 

In 1976, Bruce Springsteen sued his manager, Mike Appel, for fraud and mismanagement. Appel counter-sued and the legal action kept Bruce from recording for 15 months, time he spent touring. The case would later be settled out of court.

In 1991, Bryan Adams started a seven-week run on top of the charts with his hit song “(Everything I Do), I Do It For You.”

In 2010, Avenged Sevenfold released their fifth studio album, Nightmare.

And in 1983, Metallica began their first tour. The trek was called Kill ‘Em All for One and ended on September 3rd.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.