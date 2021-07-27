Bubbles Shut Down Fountain In 'Vandalism' Incident At Council Bluffs Park

Bayliss Park was bombarded with bubbles.

Officials shut off the fountain in the Council Bluffs park because of people pouring soap into it, prompting a bubble overflow. Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh told Omaha’s 6 News: “It’s pure and simple vandalism. I don’t know that the participants see it that way, but that’s exactly what it is. I mean, throwing eggs at a house may be fun, but it’s vandalism. Throwing soap in the fountain may be fun, but it’s vandalism.”

He further explained that the soap ultimately “starts to erode the rust and the lime buildup that’s inside of the fountain works,” which leads to clogging. Walsh told 6 News that taxpayers will foot the $2,500 bill to clean the fountain. That’s an estimate he knows because of a previous incident this year.

Council Bluffs describes the Pearl Street park as “the jewel of our downtown,” complete with a splash pad and a performance space in addition to the vandalized fountain:

“The fountain at Bayliss Park has unique water features, patterns, and an impressive light display. The center of the fountain features a sculpture with water shooting out the top. The sculpture, titled Well Spring, was created by Brower Hatcher from Providence, RI.”