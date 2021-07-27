Chad Smith's Daughter Covers Red Hot Chili Peppers' 'Universally Speaking'
By Katrina Nattress
July 27, 2021
It's no surprise that Ava Maybee (full name Ava Maybee Cardoso-Smith) is a talented musician, she is the daughter of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith after all, but she's really talented. The teenager recently shared a cover of RHCP's "Universally Speaking" (which came out the same year she was born) on Instagram, and it's stunning.
Ava stripped down the By The Way track, playing piano while she sang. As Billboard points out, the singer-songwriter has been performing since the age of 5 and has released a handful of singles in the past year, including “Colors,” “Lay Low” and “See Me Now.”
Watch Ava Maybee totally nail "Universally Speaking" below.
As for RHCP, the band reunited with guitarist John Frusciante last year and have been working on new music. Back in May, Smith confirmed the band was prepping its 12th studio album.
There's something coming!" he said at the time. "I can say this: we're making a record, we're making new music and it's very exciting. I don't know when it's coming out, but we can't wait for people to hear it. And we can't wait to perform for people, just like everybody else that really misses that experience."