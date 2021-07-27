It's no surprise that Ava Maybee (full name Ava Maybee Cardoso-Smith) is a talented musician, she is the daughter of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith after all, but she's really talented. The teenager recently shared a cover of RHCP's "Universally Speaking" (which came out the same year she was born) on Instagram, and it's stunning.

Ava stripped down the By The Way track, playing piano while she sang. As Billboard points out, the singer-songwriter has been performing since the age of 5 and has released a handful of singles in the past year, including “Colors,” “Lay Low” and “See Me Now.”

Watch Ava Maybee totally nail "Universally Speaking" below.