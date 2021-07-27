Chad Smith's Daughter Covers Red Hot Chili Peppers' 'Universally Speaking'

By Katrina Nattress

July 27, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It's no surprise that Ava Maybee (full name Ava Maybee Cardoso-Smith) is a talented musician, she is the daughter of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith after all, but she's really talented. The teenager recently shared a cover of RHCP's "Universally Speaking" (which came out the same year she was born) on Instagram, and it's stunning.

Ava stripped down the By The Way track, playing piano while she sang. As Billboard points out, the singer-songwriter has been performing since the age of 5 and has released a handful of singles in the past year, including “Colors,” “Lay Low” and “See Me Now.”

Watch Ava Maybee totally nail "Universally Speaking" below.

As for RHCP, the band reunited with guitarist John Frusciante last year and have been working on new music. Back in May, Smith confirmed the band was prepping its 12th studio album.

There's something coming!" he said at the time. "I can say this: we're making a record, we're making new music and it's very exciting. I don't know when it's coming out, but we can't wait for people to hear it. And we can't wait to perform for people, just like everybody else that really misses that experience."

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Chad Smith's Daughter Covers Red Hot Chili Peppers' 'Universally Speaking'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.