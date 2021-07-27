Here's Why Nebraska Ranked As The Best Place To Relocate

Whether it’s for work or just for a change of scenery, people look to relocate all the time.

That’s why My Baggage sought the “most attractive destination for those looking to relocate” throughout the U.S.

The experts considered data from all 50 states “using a range of indicators that directly impact the livability of a region. These metrics include; property prices, happiness, unemployment figures, hours of sunshine, cost of living, job prospects and net migration, to name a few.” Then, My Baggage analyzed the information and assigned each state a “total ‘Relocation Index Score’” to compile the rankings.

Nebraska turned out to be the best state to relocate, earning a perfect relocation score.

Here’s what My Baggage said about the Cornhusker state, in part:

“Nebraska is the perfect state for people moving that are looking for work. The region has the joint lowest unemployment rate in the whole of the US at an impressive 3%, and an average annual income of $32,302. Besides farming, there are a vast number of industries in Nebraska, housing five of the Fortune 500 companies and having close to 40,000 job vacancies, creating lots of room for opportunities.”

These are the Top 10 states to relocate to, according to My Baggage:

Nebraska Kansas Minnesota Iowa North Dakota South Dakota Washington Utah Virginia Georgia

See the full report here.