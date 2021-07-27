High-End Gaming Computers Banned In 6 States Due To California Energy Bill

Gamers in six states may have some trouble getting their hands on gaming personal computers (PCs) in the future.

According to Niche Gamer on Tuesday (July 27), the California Energy Bill recently went into effect, banning the sale of high-end, pre-built gaming personal computers (PCs). Washington, Vermont, Hawaii, Colorado, and Oregon have joined California in banning these products in their states, as well. Gaming consoles are exempt from this law.

The Golden State published a study back in 2019 on the power efficiency of computer gaming. Findings show that computer gaming in California consumed 4.1 terawatt-hours in 2016, costing roughly $700 million in energy bills.

"They list consoles with taking a bulk of the emissions at 66%, and desktop computers at 31%. In spite of this, consoles are seemingly exempt from the bill," reporters noted.

Dell, in response, has pulled the sale of seven of its eight Alienware gaming desktops in those states. The company even added a disclaimer on their website under these products:

"This product cannot be shipped to the states of California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont or Washington due to power consumption regulations adopted by those states. Any orders placed that are bound for those states will be canceled."