Indiana Neighbors Trap Intruder, Post Facebook Photos Until Cops Show Up
By Anna Gallegos
July 27, 2021
Residents of the small Elizabeth, Indiana, immediately jumped into action when they found out someone was breaking into their homes.
Kathy Hensley was working at the 1819 General Store when she noticed a suspicious man hanging around outside on Monday, July 26, morning. When a friend told Hensley that her home was just broken into, she thought of the suspicious man.
Hensley, Jennifer Day, and other neighbors went searching for him in case he was trying to break into other homes.
Day spotted the man entering an unlocked cellar.
“I pulled up and he had just gotten in and I was like 'I don't want him getting out' so I jumped up on top of it and then he started hitting it with his shoulder and that is when everybody else jumped on it,” Day told WDRB.
It took six people standing on the cellar door to keep the man inside. The group of neighbors even snapped a photo of themselves on Facebook as they waited for cops to arrive for the captured criminal.
I think this may really be the Elizabeth Mafia🤣 There was a guy breaking into houses in Elizabeth & these cattle...Posted by 1819 General Store on Monday, July 26, 2021
The man jumped out of the cellar when cops arrived and took of running. He was tased and arrested.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department identified the man as 21-year-old Khristian Durbin. He allegedly broke into two homes and is now facing trespassing and resisting arrest charges.
"He did say that he was looking for an old girlfriend or something like that. His story was very convoluted and didn't really make a lot of sense," Deputy Chief Mike Kurz told the station.
Durbin is also facing a charge of bribing law enforcement officers because authorities said he offered them $5,000 to let him go.