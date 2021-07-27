Indiana Neighbors Trap Intruder, Post Facebook Photos Until Cops Show Up

Residents of the small Elizabeth, Indiana, immediately jumped into action when they found out someone was breaking into their homes.

Kathy Hensley was working at the 1819 General Store when she noticed a suspicious man hanging around outside on Monday, July 26, morning. When a friend told Hensley that her home was just broken into, she thought of the suspicious man.

Hensley, Jennifer Day, and other neighbors went searching for him in case he was trying to break into other homes.

Day spotted the man entering an unlocked cellar.

“I pulled up and he had just gotten in and I was like 'I don't want him getting out' so I jumped up on top of it and then he started hitting it with his shoulder and that is when everybody else jumped on it,” Day told WDRB.

It took six people standing on the cellar door to keep the man inside. The group of neighbors even snapped a photo of themselves on Facebook as they waited for cops to arrive for the captured criminal.