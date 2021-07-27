While chatting with WSJ Magazine for its My Monday Morning series, Joe Jonas revealed what he and Sophie Turner argued about while stuck at home during the COVID-19 lockdowns. You may guess that Jonas and Turner disagreed over something related to the arrival of their daughter Willa, who was born amid the height of the pandemic, but that's not the case. The happily married couple argued over legos.

Jonas revealed that he and Turner "got very into Lego building" to help pass the time in lockdown. Unfortunately, they discovered they have different approaches to creating lego masterpieces. "My wife and I probably built 10 monstrous Legos," the ''Sucker' singer recalled. "It was also quite funny, because I was super focused on helping her but then I was getting easily distracted and playing Fortnite."

"At first we argued about it and then it was like, she loves her organization and it's completely different from the way I would build it: 'You do you; I'll be here for support,' " he shared. "So then I became moral support; I'll make the cocktails for us."

Despite their disagreements, Jonas and Turner were able to complete Lego versions of the Batmobile and Harry Potter's Wizarding World among others.