Lizzo Asks Fans To Stay 6ft Away 'Until COVID Is Over'

“If y'all see me in the street, come up on me, want to hug, want to shake my hand, want to kiss me on the cheek, don't do it. Don't do it," Lizzo warned. "Cause I ain't trying to catch this motherf—ing virus that's coming back. I don't play that. I'm about to be rude. I'm nice, you know what I'm saying? But this virus gonna have me acting up, I'm gonna be mean."

Lizzo clarified that she would love to see her fans out in public, however, she's trying to stay healthy and safe not only for herself but for her family, friends, and team. "I love y'all, and I want y'all to be the same way. Protect yourselves. Wear your masks," she advised. "And until this is cleared up and we know what the fuck this variant is and who it affects — stay safe my friends."

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there has been a 170% increase of COVID-19 cases in the United States over the past two weeks. A staggering 83% of those cases have been caused by the delta variant. Some cities, including Los Angeles, have reinstated mask mandates for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. It's believed the CDC will recommend a nationwide mask mandate be reinstituted on Tuesday (July 27) afternoon.