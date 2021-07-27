Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are longtime best friends, so, it comes as no surprise that the actors want what's best for each other. While chatting with Extra, Damon gushed about his close pal's rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez.

"I'm just so happy for him," Damon said. The Elysium actor was around for Affleck and Lopez's engagement and breakup back in the day. The pair decided to call it quits in 2004, seven years after Affleck and Damon rose to stardom for their Oscar-winning film Good Will Hunting. Lopez and Affleck reportedly felt the press scrutiny of their romance made the relationship untenable.

"He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world," Damon continued. "I'm glad for both of them."

This isn't the first time Damon has been asked about his bestie's relationship, either. "Your friend Ben Affleck and a little thing we call Bennifer, how do you like them apples?" Savannah Guthrie asked Damon during an appearance on Today back in May. With a huge smile on his face, Damon jokingly told the host: "There's not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that." Damon then went on to say "I love them both. I hope it's true [that they're together]. That would be awesome."

Many of Lopez and Affleck's friends have anonymously spilled tea about their reunion over the past few months, as well. "Even though their split many years ago was devastating for Jennifer, she has never had a bad word to say about Ben," one insider told People. "She believes that it just wasn't meant to be then and feels like they've been given a second chance."