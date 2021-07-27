Matt Damon Says He's 'So Happy' Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Together

By Emily Lee

July 27, 2021

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Live By Night" - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are longtime best friends, so, it comes as no surprise that the actors want what's best for each other. While chatting with Extra, Damon gushed about his close pal's rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez.

"I'm just so happy for him," Damon said. The Elysium actor was around for Affleck and Lopez's engagement and breakup back in the day. The pair decided to call it quits in 2004, seven years after Affleck and Damon rose to stardom for their Oscar-winning film Good Will Hunting. Lopez and Affleck reportedly felt the press scrutiny of their romance made the relationship untenable.

"He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world," Damon continued. "I'm glad for both of them."

This isn't the first time Damon has been asked about his bestie's relationship, either. "Your friend Ben Affleck and a little thing we call Bennifer, how do you like them apples?" Savannah Guthrie asked Damon during an appearance on Today back in May. With a huge smile on his face, Damon jokingly told the host: "There's not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that." Damon then went on to say "I love them both. I hope it's true [that they're together]. That would be awesome."

Many of Lopez and Affleck's friends have anonymously spilled tea about their reunion over the past few months, as well. "Even though their split many years ago was devastating for Jennifer, she has never had a bad word to say about Ben," one insider told People. "She believes that it just wasn't meant to be then and feels like they've been given a second chance."

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Matt Damon Says He's 'So Happy' Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Together

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.