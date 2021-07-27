Pete Davidson Says Playing Joey Ramone Is 'A Dream Come True'

Some people might have been surprised to hear Pete Davidson was cast to play Joey Ramone in the upcoming biopic I Slept With Joey Ramone, but no one was more floored by the news than the actor himself.

"I'm still in shock that they're letting me do this," the Saturday Night Live comedian admitted to Billboard. Davidson confessed that he doesn't usually do much prep work for his roles, but he's going all in for this one.

"I'm about to start music lessons and voice lessons and all this other s*** and it's honestly a dream come true that they're giving Pete a shot," he said, referring to himself in the third person. "Hopefully I do it justice and I hope I don't let anybody down."

"I'm definitely taking it very serious and I'm doing my research," he assured any skeptics, noting that not only is he taking singing, drum and guitar lessons, but also talking to "the whole Queens crew" from where the Ramones were formed in 1974. "It's a lot, man. It's gonna be really interesting and I'm excited."

I Slept With Joey Ramone is based off a memoir of the same name written by Joey's brother Mickey Leigh.

“Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother’s band – he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way,” Adam Fogelson, Chairman STX films Motion Picture, said in a statement. “I Slept with Joey Ramone is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of a family.”