Prince Harry To Release 'Unexploded Bomb' Of A Book After Queen’s Passing

Prince Harry recently announced he’s writing a tell-all memoir about his life in the Palace. While it was originally believed the Duke of Sussex was only writing one book, it’s now being reported he signed a four-book deal along with Meghan Markle.

According to royal reporter Rebecca English, Harry and Meghan will work on a book about leadership together. Meghan will also write a “wellness type” book.” As for the fourth and final book, Prince Harry is reportedly waiting until his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, eventually passes away to release that one.

"The final contract was actually for a four-book deal, with Harry writing one 'when his granny dies,'"English revealed, stating her source was “impeccably”’ placed in the publishing industry. "But what is most shocking, frankly, is Harry's suggestion that the second book won't be published until the Queen is no longer here. People [will] start asking, 'What has he got, who is he going to target?' The very idea of this unexploded bomb, hanging about waiting for the Queen to pass, is just extraordinary and may strike many as being in very bad taste."



Harry and Meghan will reportedly take home $40 million for the deal. English claims Harry handled the negotiations himself, as well. “He had a very 'take it or leave it' attitude," the source claimed. "His starting price was $25 million and the final figure was way north of that, possibly as much as $35-40 million. Those involved were actually very shocked by his approach, which was to look at them coldly and state his demands."

The rest of the Royal Family will likely be wary of this news. The Firm is reportedly already concerned that Harry's upcoming memoir, set to be published in 2022, will interfere with Prince Charles' ascension to the throne. The royal family has "very real fears" that Harry's memoir has the potential to "destabilize the monarchy," according to a Daily Mail source.

Lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, however, deny reports that Harry plans to release a book after Queen Elizabeth's passing. For now, they claim they are focusing on Harry's upcoming memoir. "I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry said of the book. "I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."