Rock World Reacts To Death Of Founding Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison

By Katrina Nattress

July 27, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

On Tuesday (July 27), Joey Jordison's family revealed that he passed away at the age of 46.

"We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021. He was 46," the statement reads. "Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes."

When the tragic news broke, members of the rock community took to social media to remember the former Slipknot drummer.

"So shocked to hear about the death of our friend and former bandmate Joey," Rob Zombie wrote on Instagram. "He was a good dude and a monster drummer. We are gonna miss this guy."

"Rest In Peace Joey Jordison. You changed the game with Slipknot. Brought the blast beat to the mainstream! Gave kids a groove like no other," tweeted Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta. "Perseverance would’ve never happened had it not been for Joey & the Slipknot camp. Condolences to his family, friends & fans. Gone too soon"

See these and more reactions below.

Slipknot

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Rock World Reacts To Death Of Founding Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.