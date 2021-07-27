Rock World Reacts To Death Of Founding Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison
By Katrina Nattress
July 27, 2021
On Tuesday (July 27), Joey Jordison's family revealed that he passed away at the age of 46.
"We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021. He was 46," the statement reads. "Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes."
When the tragic news broke, members of the rock community took to social media to remember the former Slipknot drummer.
"So shocked to hear about the death of our friend and former bandmate Joey," Rob Zombie wrote on Instagram. "He was a good dude and a monster drummer. We are gonna miss this guy."
"Rest In Peace Joey Jordison. You changed the game with Slipknot. Brought the blast beat to the mainstream! Gave kids a groove like no other," tweeted Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta. "Perseverance would’ve never happened had it not been for Joey & the Slipknot camp. Condolences to his family, friends & fans. Gone too soon"
See these and more reactions below.
Rest In Peace Joey Jordison. You changed the game with Slipknot. Brought the blast beat to the mainstream! Gave kids a groove like no other. Perseverance would’ve never happened had it not been for Joey & the Slipknot camp. Condolences to his family, friends & fans. Gone too soon— Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) July 27, 2021
Absolutely shocked & gutted to hear of the passing of @joeyjordison. In addition to being an incredible drummer, he was always a classy guy. When he heard how much of a fan @MaxPortnoy_ was, he sent to the house a giant box filled with @slipknot swag: shirts, hoodies, backpacks… pic.twitter.com/Ga3xtZk8ec— Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) July 27, 2021
I love what Joey Jordison accomplished with Slipknot. They were the bridge from rock into professional wrestling. From what I hear, Joey had an illness that made him unable to play the drums. (Our bodies are only good for a time). Rest in peace… https://t.co/HWTtJ4FhfG— Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) July 27, 2021
Shit. RIP to the brother Joey Jordison. Love you brother.— Papa Roach (@paparoach) July 27, 2021
Rest In Peace to a legend of the music world. Joey’s contributions to music changed the face of heavy music on the planet as we know it.— Matthew kiichichaos Heafy (@matthewkheafy) July 27, 2021
This was a true honor to stand alongside 3 people who helped form me as a musician - as a peer, for roadrunner United. pic.twitter.com/2K0NXcXFKl
We are saddened by the news of the passing of our dear friend, Joey Jordison. From being able to share the stage with him numerous times throughout the years to Matt standing alongside him for the Roadrunner United album. He was always super gracious to all of us in Trivium. pic.twitter.com/LS8E06QT0A— Trivium (@TriviumOfficial) July 27, 2021
Rest In Peace legend https://t.co/rd0ccexx6T— Code Orange (@codeorangetoth) July 27, 2021