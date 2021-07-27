Rock World Reacts To Death Of Founding Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison

On Tuesday (July 27), Joey Jordison's family revealed that he passed away at the age of 46.

"We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021. He was 46," the statement reads. "Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes."

When the tragic news broke, members of the rock community took to social media to remember the former Slipknot drummer.

"So shocked to hear about the death of our friend and former bandmate Joey," Rob Zombie wrote on Instagram. "He was a good dude and a monster drummer. We are gonna miss this guy."

"Rest In Peace Joey Jordison. You changed the game with Slipknot. Brought the blast beat to the mainstream! Gave kids a groove like no other," tweeted Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta. "Perseverance would’ve never happened had it not been for Joey & the Slipknot camp. Condolences to his family, friends & fans. Gone too soon"

