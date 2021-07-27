This Cincinnati Restaurant Has The Best Burger In The Whole State

There are tons of places to grab a burger, but some of them will hit the spot more than others.

If you’re looking for the best one to sink your teeth into, Food & Wine has you covered.

The culinary information hub sought the best burgers in every state, explaining that the goal was to find the ones that go beyond being Instagrammable.

The search all began after a visit to Swenson’s Drive-In in Akron, Ohio, “one of the finest little restaurant chains in the country that most Americans haven't heard of.” The “Galley Boy” burger is delicious, but not exactly a photogenic one, Food & Wine explains. Now, there’s a list “packed with classic, straight-shooting burgers” from each state.

The best burger in Ohio, however, isn’t from Swenson’s, according to Food & Wine.

Instead, the best one is from Zip’s Cafe, located in Cincinnati.

Here’s what Food & Wine said about it, in part:

“…for almost a century, this neighborhood treasure has been doing the simplest thing, with the best ingredients, beginning with fresh chuck from local butcher Avril Bleh. Burgers here are a generous third of a pound each, cooked up on the flat top, served simply on a local bun with the classic accompaniments. Just like at a great steakhouse, this one's all about the meat, though you might order a cup of chili on the side—you're in Cincy, after all.”

See the rest from Food & Wine here.