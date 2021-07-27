Toddler Dies After Falling Out Of Father's Arms On An Escalator

By Bill Galluccio

July 27, 2021

Shoppers walk though Town Center at Aurora, a Simon Property
Photo: Getty Images

two-year-old boy died after he fell from his father's arms while on an escalator at the Town Center shopping center in Aurora, Colorado. Paramedics were called the shopping center on Sunday (July 25) afternoon and found the boy unconscious on the first floor.

He was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead on Monday.

An investigation revealed that the boy's father was holding him on the second floor when he lunged forward and slipped out of his father's arms.

Shoppers at the mall heard the commotion and saw the toddler lying on the ground near the escalator.

"I was in one of the shoe stores, and I heard a lot of screaming, I heard a lady screaming, then out of nowhere the shop owner ran outside he was on the phone I heard him saying that something happened, and he couldn't close the store because he had guests. And then he looked at me, he told me what happened that a little kid fell off the escalator," Cesar Solorzano told KCNC.

Authorities are investigating the incident but believe that it was a tragic accident.

"All incidents where a child of this age is seriously injured or killed are thoroughly investigated by our Crimes Against Children (CAC) Unit," officials said. "The investigation remains open and active."

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.