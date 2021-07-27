Two Minnesota Gymnasts Win Silver Medals For Team USA At Tokyo Olympics

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 27, 2021

Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, Grace McCallum, and Sunisa Lee (left to right).
Photo: Getty Images

Two Minnesota gymnasts are bringing back a silver medal for Team USA from the 2021 Olympic Games.

Eighteen-year-old gymnasts Sunisa "Suni" Lee and Grace McCallum are both from the North Star State. Lee was born and raised in St. Paul, and McCallum was born in Cambridge but currently lives in Isanti.

The two competed on the USA Women's Gymnastics Team at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday (July 27). Team USA fell behind the Russian Olympic Committee and secured a silver medal after Simone Biles was forced to withdraw from the team final due to a "medical issue."

Russia finished with a final score of 169.528, USA ended with a score of 166.096, and Great Britain's final score was 164.096, winning them the bronze medal.

This is McCallum's first time at the Olympics. During the U.S. Olympic Trials, she finished in fourth place, just behind Simone Biles, Lee and Jordan Chiles. McCallum will be attending the University of Utah this year and will be on their gymnastics team.

Lee is also a first-time Olympian. She will have a chance to medal once again as she will be competing in the Olympic All-around competition and both the uneven bars and the balance beam events that will occur later this week. Lee will be attending Auburn University and will also be on their gymnastics team.

