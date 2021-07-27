WATCH: 'Flying Wizards' Shock Portlanders By Skirting On Willamette River
By Zuri Anderson
July 27, 2021
Portland residents were caught off guard when they spotted a pair of "wizards" pulling off some neat trick on Willamette River recently.
The pointy hat-wearing duo was caught on camera skirting across river waters, leaving many people along the riverfront both confused and amused. They even called themselves the "Wizards of Portland" in a Sunday (July 25) video by the YouTube channel Sickos.
However, there's more to this elaborate stunt.
Turns out it was a prank!
At the beginning of the video, a group of friends explained that they placed rugs on their water hoverboards to make them look like flying carpets. Add in a flying machine and "a hat that's been sitting in our closet for one too many years," and you have a neat way to dazzle Portland residents!
"The stunt seems an appropriate response to an annual gathering of witches that also takes to the Willamette River each October," KATU points out.
