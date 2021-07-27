WATCH: 'Flying Wizards' Shock Portlanders By Skirting On Willamette River

By Zuri Anderson

July 27, 2021

Water wave curve
Photo: Getty Images

Portland residents were caught off guard when they spotted a pair of "wizards" pulling off some neat trick on Willamette River recently.

The pointy hat-wearing duo was caught on camera skirting across river waters, leaving many people along the riverfront both confused and amused. They even called themselves the "Wizards of Portland" in a Sunday (July 25) video by the YouTube channel Sickos.

However, there's more to this elaborate stunt.

Turns out it was a prank!

At the beginning of the video, a group of friends explained that they placed rugs on their water hoverboards to make them look like flying carpets. Add in a flying machine and "a hat that's been sitting in our closet for one too many years," and you have a neat way to dazzle Portland residents!

"The stunt seems an appropriate response to an annual gathering of witches that also takes to the Willamette River each October," KATU points out.

The channel has just under 10,000 subscribers on the video-sharing platform, featuring other adventurous and ridiculous videos, such as a huge slip n' slide jump, or one of the members being trapped in a dog cage. If you want to check out the Sickos, click here.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.