Why July 28th Matters in Rock History

It’s July 28th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1978, Ted Nugent autographed a fan’s arm with a Bowie knife at the fan’s request.

In 1979, after a show in Cleveland, guitarist Joe Perry quit Aerosmith after he got into a screaming match with Steven Tyler. He was replaced by Jim Crespo but rejoined in 1984

In 2004, the highest new entry on the album chart was Van Halen’s hits collection,The Best of Both Worlds, which debuted at number three.

In 1973, The Allman Brothers Band, The Grateful Dead and The Band played the Watkins Glen Outdoor Summer Jam in New York. Over 600,000 fans attended. Rock historians believed it to be the largest gathering of people in America. There were so many people that many couldn’t even see the stage. 150,000 tickets had been sold for the event.

In 1993, 10,000 Maniacs played their last show with singer Natalie Merchant, who left the group after 12 years to pursue a solo career.

And in 1998, after 12 years together and six albums, Toad and the Wet Sprocket called it quits due to creative differences. They reunited briefly in 2002 then again in 2006 and are back together now.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)