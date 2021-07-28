9 Arizona Cities Among The Best Cities For Flipping Houses

By Ginny Reese

July 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

If you're a fan of HGTV and flipping houses for a profit, then these nine Arizona cities could suit you best.

WalletHub conducted a study to determine which cities in the United States are best for flipping houses. So what does that mean?

WalletHub's website states:

"To help you choose the right market to list your masterpiece, WalletHub compared more than 170 U.S. cities across 26 key indicators of market potential, cost and quality of life. Our data set ranges from median purchase price to average full home remodeling costs to real-estate agents per capita."

According to the study, nine Arizona landed among the top 100. Two cities landed in the top ten, and one more landed in the top 20.

Here are the Arizona cities that made the list:

  • Peoria- 3
  • Gilbert- 9
  • Chandler- 15
  • Glendale- 23
  • Tempe- 34
  • Phoenix- 35
  • Scottsdale- 43
  • Mesa- 54
  • Tucson- 61

According to the study, here are the top 20 cities for flipping houses:

  1. Sioux Falls, SD
  2. Missoula, MT
  3. Peoria, AZ
  4. Nampa, ID
  5. Tampa, FL
  6. Mobile, AL
  7. Boise, ID
  8. Rapid City, SD
  9. Gilbert, AZ
  10. Knoxville, TN
  11. Billings, MT
  12. Las Cruces, NM
  13. Greensboro, NC
  14. Fort Smith, AR
  15. Chandler, AZ
  16. Virginia Beach, VA
  17. Henderson, NV
  18. Huntsville, AL
  19. Oklahoma City, OK
  20. Des Moines, IA

Click here to see the full study.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About 9 Arizona Cities Among The Best Cities For Flipping Houses

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.