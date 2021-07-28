Arizonans Seeing Fish Wash Up On Sidewalks From Recent Storms

Recent monsoon storms have brought along some unexpected guests to sidewalks in the Valley. Some Scottsdale residents have been seeing fish that have been washed up onto sidewalks, reported AZ Family.

Resident Julie Gavin said she was walking her dog on Sunday and smelled the fish. "You could smell the stagnant water and some of the fish dying," said Gavin.

She said she hated seeing the fish dying. "It makes me sad to see any kind of creature suffering or knowing they're going to die." She got supplies to rescue the fish and release them in a pond nearby.

Gavin wasn't the only one spotting the fish, however. Jared Norwood saw more people rescuing fish at Eldorado Park. "My wife and her girlfriend were actually trying to grab some of the fish that were in some of the shallow waters as you come down. They were able to save several fish last Friday when the rains were at their heaviest."

Employees at Yellowstone Landscape have been hired by the city to help clean up storm debris, including the dead fish. If you see any fish trapped or dead fish, you can call the crews at 480-312-3111 or request help on their website by clicking here.