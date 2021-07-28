Bruce Springsteen Declined To Have New Jersey Rest Stop Named After Him

On Tuesday (July 27), the New Jersey Turnpike Authority Board approved a motion to rename rest stops along the Garden State Parkway after some of the state's biggest celebrities. Now as drivers cruise up the parkway, they will be to take breaks at stops honoring the likes of Whitney Houston, James Gandolfini, Jon Bon Jovi, and Frank Sinatra. The name changes were approved, fittingly, on National New Jersey Day.

It wasn't long before people started to wonder why Bruce Springsteen, one of the most famous New Jerseyans, was left off the list. It turns out, Springsteen declined the offer to have a rest stop named in his honor.

“Bruce Springsteen respectfully declined to have a service area named after him,” Natasha Alagarasan, a spokeswoman for the New Jersey Hall of Fame, told northjersey.com.“It should be noted, though, that Bruce has been very supportive of the New Jersey Hall of Fame over the years, and is very much a part of the fabric of the Hall.”

Gov. Phil Murphy shared his excitement over the project, as well as teased more to come for the Garden State. "This is about putting New Jersey greatness on full display,” he said in a statement. “This is the first part of an extended statewide exhibition of New Jersey heroes throughout our state.”