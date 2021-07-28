'Chicago Party Aunt' Goes From Twitter Parody Account To Netflix Show

Chicago Party Aunt needs to borrow your Netflix password.

The parody account that preaches the motto to turn lemons “into Mike’s Hard Lemonade” is getting a new adult animated comedy show.

The star-studded cast includes alums of Saturday Night Live, Second City and other comedy scene staples. “Chicago Party Aunt is a half-hour animated comedy that follows Diane Dunbrowski, AKA The Chicago Party Aunt, as she stays true to her mantra ‘If life gives you lemons, turn that (expletive) into Mike’s Hard Lemonade,’” Netflix describes of its upcoming show.

Chicago Party Aunt stars Lauren Ash, Chris Witaske, RuPaul, Rory O’Malley, Jon Barinholtz, Katie Rich and more.

Witaske, one of the creators of the show, has confirmed that there will be tons of Chicago references, from scenes near Wrigley Field to Dunbrowski’s Polish-sounding name, Block Club Chicago pointed out. Still, it’ll be “universal” for non-Chicagoans to tune in.

“I’ve been doing this anonymously just for fun for the last, like, five years,” Witaske said, according to Block Club Chicago. “Now, to see it become a TV show that’s gonna stream all over the world with an amazing team behind it, it’s like, it’s kind of unreal to me to think that I went from sitting on the couch in my boxer shorts to now it’s gonna be on Netflix.”

Chicago Party Aunt is slated to release September 17.