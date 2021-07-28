Jason Sudeikis Reveals To Mark Hoppus How Foo Fighters Inspired 'Ted Lasso'

By Katrina Nattress

July 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Ted Lasso is one of the most beloved shows in 2021, and during a recent visit to Mark Hoppus' radio show, its creator Jason Sudeikis revealed how Foo Fighters' "My Hero" helped inspire its conception.

“When [I was] on SNL, I would write a lot of sketches to music… But ‘My Hero’ was the first time that I heard a song and I felt, I saw a whole movie about that song. At least my interpretation of it,” he explained. “I’ve never spoken to Gus nor Dave or any of the guys in the band about what that song is about. Some of those themes are literally being used in season two of Ted Lasso, which I hadn’t put together until I put together this list.”

“Just the idea of false prophets or don’t meet your heroes or the idea that all statues have clay feet, I think is another example of that. People are human," Sudeikis continued. "I pay attention when a song becomes a muse, whether you end up using the tune or not. But yeah, I saw a beginning, middle and end to a story in that song, for me. That was really profound at 21 years old, 22 years old, having just moved to Chicago to try this acting thing.”

Alright, Foos, now it's your turn to write a song about Ted Lasso.

