Lizzo Jokes She & Chris Evans Are Having A Baby: 'The Secret Is Out'

By Emilly Lee

July 28, 2021

Photo: Getty

The Lizzo x Chris Evans saga continues.

Back in April, Lizzo revealed she drunkenly slid into Chris Evans direct messages on Instagram. Evans hit her back with a flirty response, writing "No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I've done worse on this app lol."

Fans, unsurprisingly, were thrilled by the interaction between two of their faves. Months later, Lizzo's TikTok followers are still reminding her of the exchange. On Tuesday (July 16), Lizzo hilariously responded to someone who claimed she was pregnant with the Captain America star's child. "Lizzo baby … we know you're [pregnant] and we know it's Chris Evans' now spill the tea," the fan wrote.

In her responding TikTok, Lizzo said "this is something I've been trying to keep really personal and private, just between me and the father of my child, but since we're airing out all the rumors today" as the Captain America theme music played in the background. "I've been sucking in," she joked. "We're gonna have a little America!"

We'll just have to wait and see if Evans responds to this latest update in his flirty saga with Lizzo.

