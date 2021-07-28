McCormick Recalls Popular Seasonings Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

McCormick announced a voluntary recall of three popular spice blends over concerns they may be contaminated by salmonella. The recall impacts the Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, Culinary Italian Seasoning, and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning, which were sold in grocery stores across the country.

Two sizes of the Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning were recalled, the 1.31 and the 2.25-ounce bottles. The Culinary Italian Seasoning was sold in 1.75 lbs. bottles, and the Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning was sold in a 153g bottle.

The potential contamination was discovered during routine testing, and the company has not received any reports of illness linked to the products.

McCormick said it has notified retailers and asked them to pull the spice blends from their shelves. The spices were shipped out between June 20 and July 21 to stores in 32 states. Those states include Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Deleware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Lousiana, Massachusettes, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennesse, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

McCormick is advising anybody who purchased the recalled products to dispose of them immediately and asked not to return them to the store.

Customers can contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867 to get a refund.