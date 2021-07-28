McCormick Recalls Popular Seasonings Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

By Bill Galluccio

July 28, 2021

McCormick Recalls Some Of Its Popular Seasonings Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination
Photo: Getty Images

McCormick announced a voluntary recall of three popular spice blends over concerns they may be contaminated by salmonella. The recall impacts the Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, Culinary Italian Seasoning, and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning, which were sold in grocery stores across the country.

Two sizes of the Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning were recalled, the 1.31 and the 2.25-ounce bottles. The Culinary Italian Seasoning was sold in 1.75 lbs. bottles, and the Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning was sold in a 153g bottle.

The potential contamination was discovered during routine testing, and the company has not received any reports of illness linked to the products.

McCormick said it has notified retailers and asked them to pull the spice blends from their shelves. The spices were shipped out between June 20 and July 21 to stores in 32 states. Those states include Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Deleware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Lousiana, Massachusettes, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennesse, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

McCormick is advising anybody who purchased the recalled products to dispose of them immediately and asked not to return them to the store.

Customers can contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867 to get a refund.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About McCormick Recalls Popular Seasonings Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.