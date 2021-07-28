Megan Thee Stallion To Release Hot Girl Sunset Makeup Collection

If you've ever wanted to copy Megan Thee Stallion's glam, here's your chance. The 26-year-old rapper is teaming up with Revlon for an exclusive, limited-time-only makeup collection that will have you feeling like it's Hot Girl Summer all year round.

According to Allure, the upcoming collection, called Hot Girl Sunset, consists of four items: a 10-shade eye and face palette, false lashes, lip gloss and a Meg-inspired makeup bag. The items will be sold together for just $40.

The Hot Girl Sunset palette consists of 10 gorgeous shades curated by Megan Thee Stallion herself. The name of the palette comes from the 'Thot S**t' rappers own inspiration—the Texas sunset. The palette will pair nicely with Hot Girl Sunset False Lashes, as well, really making those pink and gold hues stand out. To complete the look, Meg is also releasing Hot GIrl Sunset Lustrous Thee Gloss in Blissed Out. The Blissed Out shade consists of sheer coral with flecks of shimmery gold.

It's no surprise Meg is releasing a makeup collection. The rap star continues to serve enviable beauty and fashion looks wherever she goes. Just last week, she attended the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party wearing a sheer Natalia Fedner gown made of woven chains and Swarovski crystal strands.