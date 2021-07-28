Michigan Bakery Celebrates Harry Potter's Birthday With Butterbeer Shakes

Calling all Harry Potter fanatics! One Michigan bakery is dishing out delicious extreme shakes to celebrate their favorite wizard's birthday.

M Street Baking Co. created four Butterbeer extreme shakes that will be available for one weekend only, MLive reported.

The four extreme shakes were created to celebrate Harry Potter's birthday on July 31st. The shakes will be available at both of their locations from Thursday, July 29, until Sunday, August 1.

Each shake represents one of the four houses in Hogwarts. Blue for Ravenclaw, red for Gryffindor, yellow for Hufflepuff, and green for Slytherin.

"We were inspired by Harry Potter's birthday and we are always looking for things to celebrate," Emily Mazaris, co-owner of M Street Baking Co., told MLive.

In a Facebook post made by M Street Baking Co, they wrote that they are celebrating the wizard's birthday with "Butterbeer Milkshakes, magical treats, and a photo contest." The company is encouraging those who stop by for the themed treat to dress up in their best Harry Potter gear for a chance to win a gift card.

The winner of the photo contest will be announced on their Facebook page Monday, August 2.

M Street Baking Co. has two locations. Their original location is 117 North Michigan Ave. in Howell and their newest location is located inside Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi.