Miley Cyrus Felt 'Like A Fraud' During Period Of Insecurity In Her Career

Miley Cyrus often comes across as one of the most confident people in the world. Despite her boldness, both on stage and off, over the years, Cyrus reveals there have been times she felt "like a fraud" because she didn't feel so confident on the inside.

While promoting her new Gucci perfume campaign, Cyrus spoke with People about a point in her career where she "felt so insecure" even though she was still coming across as her usual self. She recalled "portraying this image of what a lot of people thought was this confident person" even though she was feeling quite the opposite. "My mission has always been to be unapologetically myself, and I ended up feeling like a fraud," Cyrus said, candidly.

Though occasionally not feeling as confident as she appeared, Cyrus said she always made sure her sometimes zany outfit choices reflected who she was at the time. Her style has evolved quite a bit over the years, however, each ensemble genuinely portrayed where she was in that particular moment in time. "I have worn literally every shoe under the sun. One thing that has stayed consistent is no matter what I am in, at that time it is an honest representation of me in that moment," she explained.