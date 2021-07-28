Pfizer Data Reveals How Effective Vaccine Is Against Delta Variant

New data released by Pfizer suggests a third dose of its Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can "strongly" boost protection against the Delta variant compared to the standard two doses initially administered.

The medical company shared the data online Wednesday (July 28) and is expected to discuss the study further during a company earnings call later in the day.

The study suggests that antibody levels against the Delta variant for individuals between the ages of 18 to 55 receiving the third dose of the vaccine are greater than five-fold compared to those receiving a second dose.

The data also suggests antibody levels against the Delta variant are greater than 11-fold for individuals between the ages of 65 to 85 after receiving a third dose compared to a second dose.

Pfizer researchers also claimed there's "estimated potential for up to 100-fold increase in Delta neutralization post-dose three compared to pre-dose three" in data slides for the upcoming presentation.

CNN reports the data shared by Pfizer has not yet been peer-reviewed or published as of Wednesday morning.

Pfizer's study also suggests antibody levels are much higher after a third dose compared to a second in response to the original coronavirus variant, as well as the Beta variant initially identified in South Africa.