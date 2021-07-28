The Offspring Take To The Skies In New Video Series, 'Cockpit Karaoke'

By Katrina Nattress

July 29, 2021

James Corden ain't got nothin' on The Offspring. The band recently launched a new video series called Cockpit Karaoke that's a lot like Carpool Karaoke, only instead of singing songs in a car, they do it in a plane (while frontman Dexter Holland is flying it!).

"We know everyone’s heard of Carpool Karaoke, but Cockpit Karaoke??? No one’s done that!! Since I’m a pilot, we thought it would be great if Noodles and I had some fun and got to sing along to one of our hits," Holland said in a statement.

For the first installment, he and Noodles sing "Come Out And Play" off 1994's Smash, and BLACKBALL (aka (the "Keep 'Em Separated Guy") tags along for the flight.

The Offspring want to know what other songs fans want to hear in future episode of the series, so be sure to comment on Instagram and let them know what you want to see them sing next!

In the meantime, watch Dexter, Noodles and BLACKBALL sing "Come Out And Play" while soaring through the skies of Orange County above.

The Offspring are set to play this year's Aftershock Festival in October. Check out their full list of tour dates here.

The Offspring

